Former contractor charged with using forged documents for classroom project

SHAH ALAM: A former contractor pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges of deceiving and using false documents in relation to the construction of a classroom building block for a primary school in Hulu Selangor in 2016.

On the first count, M. Sivanesan (pix), 35, was charged with deceiving the PTA of a Tamil national-type school in Hulu Selangor, hence prompting the association to hand over RM285,000 to him to complete the construction of the building block, which involved three classrooms.

He was charged with committing the offence at a bank in Sungai Buloh, near here, between Aug 24, 2016, and Oct 26, 2016.

The charge, under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years and whipping, and is liable to a fine, if convicted.

Sivanesan was also charged with using as genuine a false document, namely a letter of consent from the Public Works Department regarding the proposed construction of a new building block, by showing it to PTA members of the same school on Oct 26, 2016.

The charge, framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 465 of the same law, provides imprisonment for up to two years or fine, or both, if found guilty.

Judge Rozilah Salleh set bail at RM12,000 with one surety and allowed the additional conditions requested by the prosecution for Sivanesan to surrender his passport to the court and to report himself at a MACC office on the first week of every month.

She also set April 12 for mention.

Prosecuting Officer from the Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Mohd Aliff Shaharuzaman prosecuted, while lawyer R. Vikramanrepresented the accused. -Bernama