Former e-hailing driver nabbed with drugs worth RM6.14m

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested a former e-hailing driver and confiscated drugs weighing 170.58 kilogrammes (kg) worth RM6.14 million at a house in Subang Jaya on Wednesday.

Selangor deputy police chief Datuk S Sasikala Devi said the 49-year-old suspect was nabbed at 3 pm in a rented house which is believed to be used as a drug storage point.

She said the arrest and drug haul followed a week-long intelligence work.

“Our investigation revealed that the suspect has a previous record related to gambling den, and he is believed to have been active in drug trafficking activities around the Klang Valley for the past two months,” she said at a press conference here today.

Elaborating, Sasikala Devi said the drugs, believed to have been obtained overseas, comprised 166 plastic packages consisting of 111 packages which are labelled Chinese tea and 55 transparent plastic packages containing suspected methamphetamine.

Police also seized a Honda City car estimated to be worth RM18,000.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days until Dec 7 under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Police were conducting further investigations to find out if the suspect, who tested negative for drugs, was involved with other drug syndicates, she added.

Meanwhile, Sasikala Devi reminded the public to be wary of job vacancy advertisements on social media which offer lucrative income, but recruitment and work are done without meeting the employer.

She said police had received complaints that this was the strategy to recruit drug dealers with salaries of up to RM7,000 to RM8,000 per month.-Bernama