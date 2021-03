SANDAKAN: A former Felcra manager pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to six counts of criminal breach of trust amounting to RM20,999.44 in 2018.

Shahrul Nazim Mustapa, 39, was charged with committing the offences while working as the manager of Felcra Estet Pertama, between Aug 6 and Dec 31, 2018 at Felcra Bhd office here.

For the first charge, he was accused of dishonestly releasing RM2,830.92 from the Felcra Estet Pertama’s Work Management Fund, through a Maybank Islamic cheque on Aug 6, 2018.

For the second charge, he was accused of releasing RM1,978.04 from the same fund on Sept 6, 2018. For the third to six charges, he was alleged to have released money from the same fund, namely, RM2,642.20 on Oct 5, 2018; RM3,465.22 on Nov 7, 2018; RM4,461.26 on Dec 13, 2018 and RM5,621.80 on Dec 31, 2018.

He was charged under Section 405 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 406 of the same law, which provides for imprisonment not exceeding 10 years and whipping, and a fine, if convicted.

Judge Abu Bakar Manat set April 8 for mention and allowed a bail of RM10,000 with RM5,000 to be deposited by a local surety.

The accused was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court and report to the MACC office every two months, and was prohibited from approaching prosecution witnesses.

MACC prosecuting officer Clementine Severinus prosecuted while counsel Hamida Ambo represented the accused. — Bernama