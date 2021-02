KUALA LUMPUR: A former head of finance unit at a security company pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to criminal breach of trust amounting to RM126,364.25 belonging to the company, last year.

The accused, Osmadi Saiful Bahrin, 34, made the plea after the charge against him was read out before Judge Hasbullah Adam.

Osmadi, as the head of finance unit at Syarikat Auxillary Force Sdn Bhd, entrusted with RM126,364.25, belonging to the company, was accused of committing criminal breach of trust (CBT) with the money at the company’s premises in Jalan Sulaiman, Dang Wangi here, between March 11 to Aug 26, last year.

He was charged under Section 408 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum 14 years’ imprisonment and with whipping and shall also be liable to a fine, upon conviction.

The court allowed the accused a bail of RM13,000 in one surety and set March 25 for mention.

However, the father of two was sent to Sungai Buloh prison today after he failed to raise the bail.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Khairiyah Samsudin appeared for the prosecution while Osmadi was represented by Adi Zulkarnain Zulkafli. — Bernama