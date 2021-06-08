Former hockey coach William Fidelis dies at 87

KUALA LUMPUR: Former national women’s hockey squad coach William Fidelis(pix) passed away yesterday.

William, who was a former Negeri Sembilan hockey player in the 1960s and 70s, breathed his last at the age of 87.

Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal and all members of its executive board extended their condolences to the deceased’s family members.

“The services of the late William Fidelis and his family will always be remembered and appreciated by MHC,” read a post on the national hockey governing board’s official Facebook page yesterday.

William, who also led the Negeri Sembilan men's hockey squad at the 2000 Malaysian Games (SUKMA), retired from coaching in 2005. -Bernama