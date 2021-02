LANGKAWI: A former imam was arrested for possessing syabu weighing 10.2 gm in a milk bottle, at a homestay, in Jalan Pantai Chenang, here, yesterday.

Langkawi district police chief, ACP Shariman Ashari said during the arrest, the 36-year-old man from Penang was also found to have a plastic packet of syabu weighing 1.1 gm and another containing 3.5 gm of cannabis.

“Earlier, a team from the Langkawi District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division conducted ‘Op Tapis’ in a room of the homestay at about 12.30 am.

Shariman said the urine screening found the suspect, currently a cupping therapist, to be positive for methamphetamine.

“The suspect is being remanded for five days to assist the investigation under Section 39A (1) and Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said.

Shariman said the Langkawi District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division also foiled a drug trafficking network headed by locals at two different locations on the same day.

“The second arrest was of a 45-year-old man in a village in Jalan Datai who was found with 41 gm of heroin and 4.7 gm of syabu, at 4 pm. At 5.30 pm, the third arrest was made in a village in Telok Ewa where a 37-year-old man was found with 117.50 gm of heroin and 3.4 gm of syabu.

“Both suspects who were tested positive for morphine are being remanded for seven days for further investigation under Section 39B and Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he added.

Shariman said the drugs seized in the three operations were estimated to be worth RM7,665. — Bernama