Former journalist down on his luck

PETALING JAYA: While most people are staying indoors to avoid contracting the deadly coronavirus, former journalist W. Pacheappan (pix) was out on the streets and at risk of infection.

The former reporter of an English daily was living on the goodwill of passers-by, who handed him spare change or bought him a meal.

Pacheappan had picked a corner at the carpark of Aeon shopping mall in Subang Jaya as a temporary shelter after he left home due to a falling-out with his family in Penang about two weeks ago.

“I had no money so I hitched a ride on a bus to Petaling Jaya. I decided to come here as this was where I spent most of my 35 years as a journalist, between 1973 and 2008. There are kind people out there who bought me meals and gave me money to survive,” he told theSun when met at the carpark yesterday.

“I have decided not to go back again. I have three children – a videographer, microbiologist and a medical doctor. Though I supported them financially in their studies and other expenses, I do not expect any help from them. I just hope to be employed anywhere in exchange for food and shelter.”

Recapping his days as a journalist, Pacheappan recalled the names of several of his colleagues who have gone on to become big names in the news industry.

“One news I covered was the murder of 31-year-old beauty queen, Jean Sinnappa at the Federal Highway near the Subang airport road interchange in 1979. Another centrespread article I wrote in either 1981 or 1982 was about how Umno would fall from power some day. It took place 35 years later.”

His plight came to light after citizen crime-buster and Subang Jaya SS14 police community policing liaison officer “Joe” Mahinder Singh spotted him on Sunday staggering down a carpark ramp.

“I went to check on him after seeing his legs wobble. He then related what had happened to him. I had to help him out. I felt sad seeing a former journalist ending up like this,” said Joe

Pacheappan said he was grateful to Joe for bringing him a bag of groceries and a mattress to sleep on at the location.

Late yesterday evening, as word of Pacheappan’s plight was shared among residents of Subang Jaya, the Global Hindu Federation reached out to him.

Members of the NGO placed Pacheappan at the Impian Nursing Centre for old folks at Taman Kanagapuram here.