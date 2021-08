KUALA LUMPUR: Former Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid died at a hospital at 1.40 am today.

A statement issued by a member of his family stated that the body was still at the hospital and matters pertaining to the funeral arrangement would be notified later.

Ahmad Sarji, the KSN from 1990 until 1996, was also chairman of the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (IKIM). -Bernama