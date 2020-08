KUALA LUMPUR: A former Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) civil engineer was charged in the Sessions Court here today with two counts of accepting bribes, amounting RM1,450, five years ago.

Mohd Amin Muhammad N.Hushaimi, 36, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges which were read out to him before judge Rozina Ayob.

On both counts, he was charged, in his capacity as then civil engineer at KTMB’s Project Management Department, to have corruptly received RM950 and RM500, respectively, from one Mohd Nizam Hasan as an inducement to not recommend for a temporary stop work order due to safety factors at three project sites.

The projects involved additional and modification work at the Abdullah Hukum LRT station, construction of a three-storey KTM Komuter station and the Kajang 2 Integrated Komuter Station.

The offences were allegedly committed at Maybank Berhad, Departure Hall, Level 1 KL City Air Terminal (KLCAT), KL Sentral here on July 15 and Sept 14, 2015.

The charges were framed under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Mohd Amin Muhammad was allowed bail of RM6,000 with one surety on both charges and to surrender his passport to the court, as well as report himself once a month at the nearest MACC office. The court set Sept 23 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Asraf Mohamed Tahir prosecuted, while lawyer Shahidah Muslimah Roslan represented Mohd Amin Muhammad. -Bernama