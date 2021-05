KUALA TERENGGANU: A former director of the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) in Kuala Terengganu pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to criminal breach of trust involving RM14,250.

Mohd Saiful Nizam, 40, was alleged to have not handed over the money, which was in the form of deposit and nine-months rental payment for a kiosk to the Finance Division of the Kuala Terengganu MARDI office.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Kuala Terengganu MARDI office between January and September 2019.

The charge, framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping and fine, if found guilty.

Judge Dazuki Ali set bail at RM6,000 with one surety and also ordered Mohd Saiful to surrender his passport to the court and to report himself at a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office every month. — Bernama