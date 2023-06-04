Former lawyer claims trial to four money laundering charges

SHAH ALAM: A prisoner pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to four charges of disposing of and transferring money totalling RM5.69 million believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities in 2017 and 2018.

Former lawyer Loke Chee Min (pix), 64, was accused of committing the offences at three bank branches around Balakong and Seri Kembangan near here, between Oct 12, 2017, and Jan 30, 2018.

The charges were framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613) which is punishable under Section 4 (1) of the same law.

He faced a maximum prison sentence of 15 years, a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the proceeds of illegal activities or RM5 million, whichever is higher, if convicted.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Wan Nur Amanina Wan Din suggested that no bail be offered to the accused as he is serving his jail term for another offence.

Judge Norazlin Othman fixed May 11 for remention. -Bernama