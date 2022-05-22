Former MACC chief Dzulkifli distributes 1.2 tonnes of fish to help out Tasek Gelugor residents

TASEK GELUGOR: A desire to help the residents of Tasek Gelugor here is among the main factors that prompted former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad to go down to the ground for a community programme today.

At the programme, Dzulkifli assisted the people by giving away 1.2 tonnes of ikan kembung (mackerel) to over 1,000 residents from around the Tasek Gelugor parliamentary constituency.

He said the fish were wrapped in plastic packaging of over a kilogramme (kg) each before they were distributed to the local residents, including road users passing through the area.

“The aim of the programme is to lighten the burden of the local residents to a certain extent specifically following the hike in the prices of goods including fish at the moment.

“The contribution is from my non-government organisation. God willing, my NGO will hold programmes like this on a continuous basis to ease the burden of the people, especially in Tasek Gelugor,” he told reporters

Dzulkifli said this when met after the free fish distribution programme together with popular preacher, Ustaz Abdullah Khairi (UAK) in front of Maahad Tahfiz As Syafee (Matas) here.

He said that he performed the outreach initiative in his capacity as the Penang Children’s Club adviser and former Chief Commissioner of the MACC there because he grew up in Tasek Gelugor.

“Actually, I was born in Kepala Batas, near here . Then my father moved to Tasek Gelugor. So, this place is also my hometown, that is why I go down to the ground to lighten the burden of the residents here,” he said.

Asked about the possibility of him contesting in the 15th General Election (GE-15) following rumours going around it currently, he said he did not rule it out if the people wanted him to contest in the election.

“Actually, I am not involved in politics and am not a member of any political party. Nevertheless, I have no objections if there are calls from the people of Tasek Gelugor for me to contest,” he said.

“However, whether I will be involved in the general election or not, I will continue to serve the residents in the Tasik Gelugor area because this is my hometown,” he said.

Dzulkifli was appointed as the MACC Chief Commissioner on Aug 1, 2016 and resigned in May 2018 after Pakatan Harapan (PH) formed the government following its victory in the 14th General Election.-Bernama