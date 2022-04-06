Former Manchester United defender Valencia sends heartfelt support to Van Gaal

QUITO: Former Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia took to social media on Tuesday to offer support to his former Red Devils manager Louis Van Gaal(pix), who is battling prostate cancer, reported Xinhua.

“A lot of strength, boss, you are a winner,“ Valencia wrote alongside an image of the pair shaking hands during their time together at Old Trafford.

Van Gaal revealed his illness during a Dutch television programme on Sunday, explaining that he had already undergone 25 sessions of radiotherapy.

The 70-year-old, who is the current manager of the Dutch national team, spent two full seasons at Manchester United and guided the club to the 2016 FA Cup title.

Valencia announced his retirement from professional football in May last year after a career that included 99 caps for Ecuador’s national team.-Bernama