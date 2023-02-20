Former MCMC chairman appointed Communication and Digital Adviser

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak has been appointed as a Communications and Digital Adviser.

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil, through a post on his official Facebook today, said the appointment is on a pro bono basis, which is voluntary and unpaid.

In October 2018, Al-Ishsal, who holds a Bachelor of Management (Honours) from Universiti Sains Malaysia and was a Japan Airlines scholar at Sophia University, in Tokyo, was appointed as MCMC chairman for a two-year term in October 2018.

He had served as Chief Digital Officer of McCann Ericsson Worldgroup; Chief Executive Officer of Baraka Telecom; Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Product at Malaysia Airlines Berhad; and Head of AirAsia Ancillary Group, as well as held various senior positions at Tune Group.

Al-Ishsal was also the Southeast Asia Managing Director of ECO Capacity Exchange Ltd (London), as well as a trainee and consultant for the Airbus Group before joining Pos Malaysia Berhad as Group Chief Executive Officer.

He had also served at the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and is a former member of the National Information Technology Council (NITC). -Bernama