PUTRAJAYA: A former mechanic who was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, whose body was found wrapped in a white blanket in a car during a road crash on the East Coast Expressway (Kuantan bound) five years ago, today failed in his final appeal to set aside the death sentence.

A panel of three judges led by the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim unanimously dismissed the appeal by Norhalis Mohamad Zaid, 33, against the death sentence imposed by the Temerloh High Court on Oct 2, 2018, after finding him guilty of murdering toll operator Noor Salwana Wahab, 28.

Judge Abang Iskandar, sitting with Federal Court judges Datuk Seri Mohd Zawawi Salleh and Datuk Vernon Ong Lam Kiat, said that after studying the submissions and records of the appeal by the appellant, the court found the conviction recorded against the appellant was safe.

“The court also finds that there is no reason for the appellant to interfere with the facts and findings by the High Court, which was upheld by the Court of Appeal. The court also finds that the appeal filed by the appellant had no merit. With this, the court upheld the appellant’s conviction and sentence. Therefore, the appellant’s appeal is dismissed,“ he said.

Norhalis was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with murdering the woman in an area near a hotel in Seri Kembangan between 6.30 pm on July 17, 2015, and 2 am the following day.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Tetralina Ahmed Fauzi submitted that evidence by a pathologist showed the victim was strangled to death and it was manual strangulation, not due to pressure by a seat belt during the road crash as claimed by the appellant.

“The expertise of this witness was never challenged and the witness was also not cross-examined by the defence on the possibility of the seat belt in the car that could have caused the injury on the victim’s neck during the road crash.

“The appellant attempted to use the theory on seat belt by giving an excuse that a prosecution witness who had helped to carry the victim, who was unconscious, without clothes on, and was wrapped in a white blanket, down from the hotel through a staircase to a car, did not see any injury on the victim’s neck.

“It was because the victim’s body was huge and the injury mark was hidden by the victim’s chin and head, thus the witness could not see the strangulation mark.

Meanwhile, lawyer Ghazali Ismail, representing Norhalis, said the injury on the victim’s neck was because of the pressure from the seat belt in the car during the crash and not due to strangulation.

“Since the victim was unconscious, she could not ‘protect’ herself during the crash,” he added.

Following the High Court’s decision in finding him guilty and sentencing him to death, Norhalis appealed against the conviction and sentence to the Appeal’s Court, which dismissed the appeal on Oct 10 last year. — Bernama