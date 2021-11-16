Former mechanic gets seven years for sexual offence

KUANTAN: A former mechanic who is serving a prison sentence for possession of pornographic materials, including child pornography videos, was today sentenced to seven years in prison by the Sessions Court here for committing unnatural sex on a girl.

Judge Mohd Kafli Che Ali also ordered Lim Ming Soon, 41, who pleaded guilty to the charge, to be given a stroke of the cane for the offence. He was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of arrest, which was Sept 11, 2020.

Lim was charged with committing the offence by using a pen on the child, who was then aged between five and six years, at a house in Lorong Air Putih here between 1 pm and 7 pm between 2011 and 2012.

The charge, under Section 377CA of the Penal Code for sexual connection by object, provides an imprisonment for up to 30 years and whipping, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, police uncovered the offence by Lim during investigation of his case for possession of pornographic materials when they found a pen drive containing a video recording of the act.

Deputy public prosecutor Syarifah Nursyuhada Tuan Mamat prosecuted, while lawyer Mohamad Hamizey Mat Taib represented Lim.

On Sept 18 last year, Lim was sentenced by the Sessions Court here to six years’ jail and fined RM10,000, in default 12 months’ jail, for possession of pornographic materials.-Bernama