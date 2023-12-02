Former Milan, Japan coach Zaccheroni in 'serious' condition after fall

MILAN: Former AC Milan and Japan national team coach Alberto Zaccheroni was in a “serious” condition on Saturday following a fall at his home, Italian media reported.

The 69-year-old is in intensive care at a hospital in Cesena with a head injury.

Zaccheroni led Milan to the Serie A title in 1999 before going on to coach top-flight rivals Inter Milan and Juventus.

He took Japan to the Asian Cup title in 2011 and qualified them for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil where they were eliminated in the first round.

One of his former clubs Udinese on Saturday wished him a “speedy recovery”.

“All of Udinese send their best wishes to Alberto Zaccheroni and his loved ones at this difficult time. We’re right behind you, coach!” the club tweeted. -AFP