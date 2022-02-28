Former national hockey squad head coach Yahya Atan dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Former national men’s and women’s hockey team head coach Yahya Atan(pix), who was fondly known as Pakya, died this evening at the age of 67.

The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) announced in the statement that he died at 6.45 pm yesterday at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital here.

MHC said that Pakya loved hockey and he was synonymous with the sport and those affiliated to it.

“Pakya was someone who really loved hockey and spent his time helping to develop the sport, from the grassroots to higher levels,” the statement read.

MHC also expressed sadness and conveyed its condolences to Yahya’s family, adding that the confederation would always remember and appreciate his contributions.

Yahya had been admitted to Kuala Lumpur Hospital on Feb 25 after being found lying unconscious in the bathroom before the 2022 Malaysia Hockey League match between the Sabah women’s hockey team and Mutiara Impian.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu also conveyed his condolences to Yahya’s family in a Facebook post.

The local athletics fraternity had been shocked earlier today by the death of former Olympic 800 metre (m) and 1,500m runner R. Subramaniam, who had been warded at Kajang Hospital after complaining of chest pain.

This year, Malaysia also lost football legend Serbegeth Singh, better known as Shebby Singh and former national hammer thrower Semret Singh.-Bernama