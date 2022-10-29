Former NSC DG Wan Ahmad Radzi dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Former National Sports Council (NSC) director-general Wan Ahmad Radzi Wan Abdul Rahman died at Hospital UiTM today. He was 87.

As the National Youth and Sports Department (JBSN) director-general in the early 1980s, Wan Ahmad Radzi was instrumental in activating NSC as its first director-general from 1980 to 1981.

“All NSC members are praying for his soul to be blessed by Allah SWT and be placed among the righteous, and that his sins be forgiven and his deeds be accepted,” NSC said in its official Facebook.

He will be buried at the Section 21 Muslim cemetery in Shah Alam.

Wan Ahmad Radzi was the father of former national woman equestrian athlete and television personality Wan Zaleha Radzi and former national woman cyclist Wan Maizan Wan Radzi.

NSC director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail said Wan Ahmad Radzi had an interesting and firm personality.

“I was not close to him because I joined NSC only in 1988 but got to know him through the involvement of his daughters in sports and when he was honoured as the first NSC DG at the 2014 Sports Awards ceremony.

“Although the NSC Act was established in 1971, NSC did not become active until 1980. He was the JBSN DG then, the individual responsible for activating NSC as its first DG,” he said when contacted.-Bernama