Former Perlis MB dies

KANGAR: Former menteri besar of Perlis Tan Sri Dr Abdul Hamid Pawanteh died at his residence in Arau here this afternoon. He was 78.

He breathed his last at about 3.15 pm, in the company of his family members.

It is understood that he died of kidney disease, which he had been suffering from for the past five years.

Abdul Hamid leaves behind his wife, Puan Sri Elham Hamid Abdullah and five children - three girls and two boys.

The burial is expected to take place after Friday prayers tomorrow at the Old Arau Mosque.-Bernama