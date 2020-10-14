Former political secretary to be charged over RM5 mln bribery

PUTRAJAYA: A former political secretary of an ex-minister will be charged at the Kuala Lumpur Court tomorrow over a bribery case involving RM5 million that is linked to the tender of a ministry project.

The man in his 40s is believed to have assisted a contractor in securing a project from the ministry and to have received kickbacks from several individuals, through several transactions.

A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source said the man would be facing several charges under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009.

He is also expected to face other charges at the Shah Alam Court on Oct 23 for the same offence, the source added.

MACC investigation director Datuk Norazlan Mohd Razali confirmed the matter when contacted.

According to Norazlan, three senior officials of the ministry who were also being investigated in connection with the same case, were expected to be charged soon. — Bernama