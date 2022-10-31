Former president Lula da Silva wins second round of Brazil’s presidential elections

BRASILIA: Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (pix) of the Workers’ Party (PT) won the second round of presidential elections on Sunday and is going to serve a four-year term beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, reported Xinhua.

According to figures released by the Superior Electoral Tribunal, Lula da Silva obtained 59.8 million votes, or 50.86 per cent of the vote, surpassing current President Jair Bolsonaro of the Liberal Party (PL), who received 57.8 million votes, or 49.14 per cent.

This is the smallest difference in a second-round presidential election in Brazil’s history.

In the first round held on Oct. 2, Lula da Silva obtained 48.3 per cent of the vote, compared to 43.2 per cent received by Bolsonaro.

Lula da Silva focused his campaign on social issues, making pledges including minimum wage increases, strengthening of state-owned companies, and efforts against hunger and poverty.-Bernama