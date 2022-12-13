Former PSD DG to sue over termination

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah today said that he will take legal action against parties who mistreated him to the extent of causing his service as the Director-General of Public Service (KPPA) to be terminated, effective yesterday.

In a statement, Mohd Shafiq said he was not only dissatisfied but also upset with the government’s decision in terminating his service despite having contributed his time and energy to public service for 30 years.

“First of all, I was served with the letter of service termination dated Dec 1, 2022 yesterday (Dec 12). I was not given reasonable notice as it was received on the same date my termination of service took effect, which is on Dec 12,” he said.

He claimed that there were efforts to stop him from discharging his duties immediately and efficiently as the KPPA when several important meetings on promotion in the civil service had been postponed by the Chief Secretary to the Government as the chairperson, such as the meeting of the Public Service Promotion Board.

“I cannot, at my whim and fancy, make a decision to appoint or promote a public officer as it has to go through the Board meeting. The delay in holding that meeting caused many important posts in the public sector to remain vacant, especially at the top management level in various ministries or government agencies,” he said.

Mohd Shafiq claimed that relentless efforts have been made to tarnish his image and reputation through issues that went viral on social and mass media which ended up with the termination of his service yesterday.

“For the Malaysian public’s information, I hereby stress that I have never threatened public interest in any of my services and actions taken during my tenure as the KPPA, I have discharged my duties in a firm and trustworthy manner,” he said.

He said since leading the public service, he has made so many improvements including work rotation for public officials, making spot checks on the ground, cutting red tape and improving the efficiency and quality of public service delivery.

He claimed that some of the actions were not liked by some public officials and outsiders who have interests in the republic service.

Mohd Shafiq also claimed that the previous Cabinet had also decided not to consider continuing the service of civil servants who have retired on a contract basis because it would put a financial burden on the government with the payment of pensions and salaries at the same time.

“The Cabinet’s decision could not be implemented immediately due to the pressure from those with interests,” he added.

In a statement earlier today, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said the government has decided to end the service of Mohd Shafiq as the KPPA effective Dec 12.

He said the termination of Mohd Shafiq’s service was in line with Regulation 49(3) of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 [P.U. (A) 395/1993] and his retirement was in accordance with subsection 10(5)(d) of the Pensions Act 1980 [ACT 227] which enables him to enjoy all retirement benefits to which he is entitled.-Bernama