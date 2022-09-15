Former real estate agent charged with cheating over housing investment involving RM620,000

KUALA LUMPUR: A former real estate agent was charged in the Sessions Court here today with cheating a businessman 20 years ago in connection with a housing investment involving RM620,000.

Soo Seng Chee, 63, pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read out before Judge Datin Sabariah Othman.

He was charged with cheating one Tan Han Kwan, 51, by inducing the latter into making an investment by buying two bungalow lots at the Residence At Mont project site owned by Sunrise Company Sdn Bhd, which the victim would not have handed him (Soo) RM620,000 for the purpose, had he knew he had been deceived.

Soo, who was arrested last Sept 2, was charged with committing the offence at Plaza Mont Kiara, Mont Kiara here, between November 2002 and March 2003.

The charge, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years and whipping and is also liable to fine, if found guilty.

Soo was allowed bail of RM20,000 with one surety and also ordered to report himself at the nearest police station once a month.

The court set Oct 17 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Lim Chooi Yi prosecuted, while Soo was represented by lawyer Saranjeet Kaur Sindhu.-Bernama