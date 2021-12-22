Former religious affairs minister praises PJ gurdwara’s flood relief efforts

PETALING JAYA: Former religious affairs minister Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad has lauded efforts by the Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya to provide flood relief.

He said this after visiting the gurdwara on their invitation today.

“I am moved by the tireless collaboration among the people, especially in their desire to help others.

“They have an awe-inspiring allocation management system which involved people of various races and religions.

“Everything was very organised with documentation. This is very important to ensure integrity and professionalism,“ he said in a Facebook post.

The gurdwara has caught public attention after it sprung into action to provide free meals for flood victims in the Klang Valley following floods that left over 4,600 displaced in Selangor alone.