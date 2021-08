KOTA KINABALU: The former Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Sakaran Dandai(pix) is now being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital for Covid-19 infection and he is now in stable condition, said his son, Datuk Seri Nasir Tun Sakaran.

Nasir said Tun Sakaran was admitted to the hospital last Wednesday (Aug 18) for suspected Covid-19 infection before being warded in the ICU yesterday to allow the eighth Governor of Sabah to be monitored closely.

“So far, the family has been in contact with my father as usual through video calls asking about his health, and he said he is fine and eating as usual.

“Just now I called my father and hoped he get well soon,” he said in a video statement here today.

He said the family also called on all parties to pray for Tun Sakaran’s recovery.

Tun Sakaran, 91, from Semporna, Sabah served as the eighth Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah from Jan 1 1995 to Dec 31 2002 and was the eighth Chief Minister of Sabah in 1994. -Bernama