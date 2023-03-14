Former Sabah, Sarawak football star Bobby Chua passes away

KOTA KINABALU: Bobby Chua, 55, a household name among football fans in Sabah and Sarawak during the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000, passed away at his residence this afternoon.

According to his wife Zafidah Yaakub, the midfielder from Inanam, Sabah passed away at 2.25 pm today.

Zafidah said funeral rites would be held at Surau Al-Mustafa, V19, Taman Perindustrian Kota Kinabalu (KKIP) this afternoon.

“God willing, his remains will be buried at the Waqaf Kampung Kota Muslim Cemetery located in front of Masjid Kota Tuaran,” said Zafidah in a statement on her Facebook today.

The cause of his death (Bobby Chua) has yet to be confirmed but Bobby was reported to have been suffering from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a rare neurological disease that paralyses muscles in the body gradually, for the past two years.

Bobby started his professional football career in 1994 and played for Sabah until 1998 before migrating to Sarawak and played for his new team for six years. -Bernama