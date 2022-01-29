Former Sarawak governor Tun Salahuddin dies

KUCHING: The former Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Abang Mohammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng died of natural causes at the Normah Medical Centre at 11.47 pm on Friday.

He was 100 years old.

The news of the passing of the former governor was conveyed to Bernama by his son-in-law Wan Ibrahim Omar.

He said Tun Salahuddin would be laid to rest at the Semariang Muslim cemetery tomorrow, but the time has yet to be confirmed.

Born on Aug 27, 1921, Tun Salahuddin had served as Sarawak’s Governor from 1977 to 1981 and from 2001 to 2014, making him the first person to have been appointed to hold the post twice.

In 2000, he was appointed to exercise the functions of the Governor as the then Governor Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce could not discharge the duties due to illness.

Tun Ahmad Zaidi died in December 2000, which led to Tun Salahuddin’s second appointment as the Governor of Sarawak in February 2001 for a four-year term.-Bernama