KUALA BERANG: A former school principal pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to five counts of outraging the modesty of three female staff.

Aminuddin Jusoh, 53, was charged with committing the offences at several locations, including the corridor and in a laboratory of a secondary school in Hulu Terengganu between January and February this year.

The man, who has been transferred to a government department, was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years, or fine, or whipping, if found guilty.

Magistrate Engku Nurul Ain Engku Muda allowed him bail of RM20,000 with one surety on all the charges and set Sept 26 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Engku Ahmad Rashdi Engku Abdillah, while Aminuddin was represented by lawyer Noor Svetlana Mohd Noor Nordin. -Bernama