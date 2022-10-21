Former Sekong assemblyman laid to rest

SANDAKAN: Former Sekong assemblyman Datuk Samsudin Yahya, who died on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu yesterday evening, was laid to rest at the Kampung Sungai Kayu Muslim cemetery, Batu 7, near here at 3.35 pm today.

His body arrived at the Sandakan Airport on a flight from Kuala Lumpur at about 1.30 pm and was taken to his home immediately upon arrival.

The funeral prayers were performed at the Jannatun Na’im Mosque here.

Among those who present to pay their last respects were Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, his wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni and former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman.

When met by reporters, Samsudin’s youngest son, Mohd Zharif Aizat said his late father would always be remembered as someone who never tired of helping the community, especially in Batu Sapi, even though he was no longer an assemblyman.

“My late father developed and helped many people in Batu Sapi. Whenever someone died or needed attention, he would go no matter what.

“Just now, I met an individual at the mosque, my father helped his son to continue his studies in Egypt. I just found out about it. So, I am very grateful, Alhamdulillah,” he said.

Mohd Zharif Aizat believed that his father had a heart attack as he often sought treatment at the National Heart Institute.

Meanwhile, Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor conveyed condolences to the family of Samsudin and hoped they will stay strong in accepting his death.

“Datuk Samsudin was a dedicated leader and also a good friend who had done a lot for the people, the state and the nation during his political career,“ he said in the statement.

Samsudin had represented Sekong for four terms after being elected in 2004 on a Barisan Nasional ticket. He was also the Batu Sapi Umno division chief for the 2013-2016 term.

He is survived by his wife and four children.-Bernama