Former senate president Abang Ahmad heads Sarawak awards list

KUCHING: Former Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Abang Ahmad Urai Datu Abang Mohideen heads the list of recipients who will receive awards and medals in conjunction with the 85th birthday of the Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud(pix), today.

Abang Ahmad will receive the Darjah Utama Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Kenyalang Sarawak Datuk Amar Bintang Kenyalang (DA) which carries the title ‘Datuk Amar’.

A member of Sarawak’s first cabinet, the late Datuk Seri Pengiran Hipni Pengiran Annu will also receive the DA.

Meanwhile, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri; Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin are among six individuals who will receive the Panglima Negara Bintang Sarawak (PNBS) award which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri’.

Two recipients will receive the Panglima Gemilang Bintang Kenyalang (PGBK) award which carries the title ‘Datuk’, namely Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister's Office (Corporate Affairs and Sarawak Public Communications Unit) Abdullah Saidol and Shin Yang group company managing director James Ling Lu Kiong.

The Darjah Jasa Bakti Sarawak (DJBS) that carries the title ‘Datu’ will be awarded to 13 recipients including the permanent secretaries of the state Education, Science and Technological Research Ministry Kameri Affendi and Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land Regional Development Ministry Edwin Abit.

Meanwhile, national diver Pandelela Rinong, Senator Zaiedi Suhaili, Senator Dr Nuing Jeluing and Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner DCP Mancha Ata will be among the 17 recipients of the Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak (PSBS) which also carries the title ‘Datuk’.

Apart from that, seven recipients will be awarded the Johan Bintang Sarawak, Johan Bintang Kenyalang (16), Johan Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (4), Pingat Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (Gold) (18), Pegawai Bintang Sarawak (44), Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang (101), Pingat Perkhidmatan Devotion (Silver) (177),

Others will receive the Ahli Bintang Sarawak (168), Ahli Bintang Kenyalang (165), Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji (Bronze) (228) and Bentara Bintang Sarawak (234).-Bernama