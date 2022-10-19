Former Sessions Court judge jailed, fined for corruption

SHAH ALAM: A former Sessions Court Judge was today sentenced to six months in prison and a fine of RM25,000, in default six months jail, by the Sessions Court here after finding him guilty of corruption.

Judge Rasyihah Ghazali handed down the sentence on Azmil Muntapha Abas, 48, formerly a judge at the Kuala Kubu Bharu Sessions Court, after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt against the prosecution's case.

However, the court allowed a stay of the execution of the jail sentence pending an appeal at the High Court and increased the amount of bail from RM6,000 to RM12,000. The court ordered the notice of appeal to be filed by Oct 21.

Azmil Muntapha was charged in his capacity as a Sessions Court judge to have obtained for himself RM5,000 without consideration from a person whom he knew had connection with his official function involving court proceedings of six accused in criminal cases.

The six accused are Chin Yat Soong, Yap Chiew Tat, Chin See Shak, Pang Kooi Fook, Yap Swee Ming and Chin Chee Keong who were charged under Section 9 of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 (Act 289). They were fined by Azmil Muntapha for the offence.

Azmil Muntapha was charged with committing the offence at Maybank Setia Alam 2, near here on May 10, 2018.

The charge, under Section 165 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to two years or fine, or both, if found guilty.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Allan Suman Pillai, Maziah Mohaide and Mohd Shahrom Idris, while lawyers Asmadi Hussin and Azrul Zulkifli Stork represented Azmil Muntapha.-Bernama