Former world champion boxer Ken Buchanan dies at 77

LONDON: Ken Buchanan, a Scottish boxer who was a former lightweight champion, has died at the age of 77, his foundation said Saturday.

“It’s with great sadness that we have to inform you that Ken Buchanan passed away peacefully in his sleep this morning,“ reported Anadolu Agency citing the foundation.

The boxer won his first 33 fights and became World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight champion in 1970.

“RIP Ken always a gentleman and one of the best champions we will ever see,“ the foundation wrote on Facebook.

Buchanan, who was born in Edinburgh and fought for the last time in 1982, ended his career with a 61 - 8 record.

He had been suffering from dementia. -Bernama