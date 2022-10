TWO-TIMES major winner Simona Halep (pix) of Romania has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Friday.

“Simona Halep, a 31-year-old Romanian tennis player, has been provisionally suspended under Article 7.12.1 of the 2022 Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP),“ the body said in a statement.-Reuters