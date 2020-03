KUALA LUMPUR: The Bahrain and inaugural Vietnam Formula One (F1) races are the latest sporting casualties due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, as the organisers decided to postpone them.

The Bahrain Grand Prix (GP) scheduled from March 20-22 and Vietnam GP (April 3-5), now join the Chinese GP (April 17-19) to be moved to a later date, while the the season opener Australian GP scheduled for this weekend was called off yesterday.

The Formula 1 and International Automobile Federation (FIA) said they will continue to work closely with the race promoters in Bahrain and Vietnam to monitor the situation and study the viability of potential alternative dates for both races.

“As a result, Formula 1 and the FIA expect to begin the Championship in Europe at the end of May but given the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in Europe in recent days, this will be regularly reviewed,” the statement read.

The next three GPs on the line are at Zandvoort, Netherlands (May 3); Barcelona, Spain (May 10) and Monte Carlo, Monaco (May 24). - Bernama