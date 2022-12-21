Fortune teller charged with cheating woman of RM516,450

BUKIT MERTAJAM: An Indian national fortune teller pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today for cheating an individual of RM516,450 this year.

N. Prakash, 24, made the plea after the charges were read out to him in Tamil language before Magistrate Mohd Harith Mohd Mazlan.

Prakash had allegedly cheated M. Punitha by deceiving her into believing that he could cure diseases and predict the future.

He had fraudulently prompted the woman into handing over RM516,450 to him, which she would not have done so, if she had not been deceived by him.

The offence was committed at No 20, Lorong Perda Selatan 2, Bandar Perda here between March 23 and Oct 18 this year.

The charge was framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of between one and 10 years and whipping, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Nadia Jamal prosecuted while lawyer R.Kumarappan represented the accused.

Mohd Harith allowed him bail of RM8,00 with two sureties and ordered the accused to hand over his passport to the court, and report himself fortnightly every Monday to the investigation officer until the disposal of the case.-Bernama