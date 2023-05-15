Foundation endowment fund gets RM6m boost

KUALA LUMPUR: MySkills Foundation has collected a total of RM6 million from its fundraising event that was held on May 12 at HGH Convention Centre.

MySkills Foundation director Pasupathi Sithamparam said the foundation, which started operations at a rented shop lot, operates from its 13.7ha campus in Kalumpang, Hulu Selangor.

“We had plans to further MySkills’ operations in 2020 and we were full of expectations and excited about it. But the Covid-19 pandemic occurred, and instead of expanding, we had to slash operating costs and increase our funding through donations.

“Despite the difficulties, we wanted to achieve our aims, complete the construction of our campus, and provide skills training to more students. Due to the pandemic, most parents wanted their children to remain on campus because they were worried about their well-being.

“We were put in a tough spot at that time as construction of the cafeteria, kitchen, bathrooms and the girls’ hostels was still in progress. However, we also understood the concerns of parents and guardians.

“Despite the challenges, we went ahead to complete the construction of the facilities by March 30, 2021, with generous funding from Sekhar Foundation and Genting Group Berhad,” he said.

MySkills Foundation CEO Devasharma Gangadaran thanked Creador Foundation and its CEO Brahmal Vasudevan and wife Shanthi Kandiah for initiating the MySkills Endowment Fund.

“Brahmal had contributed RM3 million in 2021 and pledged another RM2 million this year to make it an RM5 million endowment fund.

“Their support for MySkills will assist us to raise capital to invest in businesses and generate returns that will sustain our long-term operations,” he said at the fundraising event.

Devasharma also expressed appreciation for a visit from Berjaya Corporation Bhd, led by Berjaya Land Bhd non-independent non-executive deputy chairman Datuk Sri Robin Tan Yeong Ching and staff to the MySkills Foundation campus in 2019.

“We knew that the visit was just the beginning of a great collaboration, and MySkills was blessed to have Tan Sri Vincent Tan attending our fundraising dinner in early February this year.

“During the dinner, Tan had pledged to support 10% of MySkills annual operational expenditure, which translates to RM250,000 annually over the next 10 years,” he said.

MySkills alumni Kamaleshwaran Subramaniam said the foundation had helped him turn over a new leaf.

“I was a typical bad boy in school as I was always involved in fights, had to face disciplinary action and other unhealthy incidents.

“MySkills was a second chance for me to improve, but I did not care because I had already considered myself to be a lost cause. Hence, I didn’t put in any effort despite all the counselling I received.

“Knowing my attitude, Devasharma offered me an alternative, which was to try my best in school activities and education. If I failed regardless of my effort, I would be able to leave.

“Being a rebellious teen, I accepted the challenge and surprisingly, I graduated as the best student in my year at the campus.

“Right now, I’m working as a senior technician with Berjaya Group and just signed a loan offer for my first house in March last year. I am a living proof of the success of MySkills Foundation,” he said.