Four children injured in powerful firecracker explosion

KUALA TERENGGANU: A boy was injured in the eye while three of his friends suffered injuries to their bodies when a modified firecracker exploded in an incident in Kuala Nerus on Tuesday.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief, ACP Abdul Rahim Md Din said the 8.30pm incident took place at one of the victim’s home.

He said three of the victims, aged between eight and 13, were given outpatient treatment at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) while the boy who suffered an eye injury has been warded.

“One of the victims had lighted up the modified firecracker that caused a powerful explosion which hit the victims,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Rahim said the case was being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 which carries a jail term of up to seven years or a fine of RM10,000 or both if convicted.

The incident was also being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Children Act 2001 which states that any person who has in his or her care a child who is being neglected, abandoned or exposed in a manner likely to cause him/her physical or emotional injury, can be fined not exceeding RM20,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years or both.

He therefore reminded members of the public, especially parents, to always keep an eye on their children and monitor the activities of minors when they are playing with firecrackers or fireworks.

According to him, the neglect of a child is an offence that allows legal action to be taken against parents in the event of an unfortunate incident.

“Besides that, police will also monitor the sales of fireworks and firecrackers through special squads in every district,” he added. -Bernama