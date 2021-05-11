Four chinese nationals involved in online gambling nabbed

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained four Chinese nationals suspected of operating a customer service call centre for online gambling and stock investment fraud in Mont Kiara yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department (CID) SAC Saiful Annuar Yusoff said four men, aged between 26 and 32, were arrested in the raid conducted on a condominium unit at 6.35 pm.

He said the centre was found to have been operating for the past five months, and the syndicate is believed to be promoting online gambling to Chinese nationals at the premise, which was rented for RM8,000 a month.

“The suspects also received a salary of RM6,500 per month following their involvement in the activities,” he said in a statement here today.

Saiful Annuar said police also seized nine laptops, 26 mobile phones, a modem, RM95,550 in cash, and foreign currency with the total value of the seizure estimated at RM180,000.

He said all the suspects were remanded starting today and that the case is being investigated under Sections 4 (1) (c) and Section 4(1) (g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Section 15 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1953/63. — Bernama