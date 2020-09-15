Four company directors, workshop manager charged over pollution in Sungai Gong

KUALA LUMPUR: Four company directors and a workshop manager were charged in the Selayang Sessions Court here today in connection with the pollution in Sungai Gong which resulted in water supply disruption to more than 1.2 million people recently.

They are brothers Yip Kok Wai, 53; Yip Kok Mun, 58; Yip Kok Kuin, 70; and Yip Kok Wong, 60, who are the board of directors of Yip Chee Seng & Sons Sdn Bhd , and Ho Voon Leong, 59, who is the manager of the company’s workshop.

All of them pleaded not guilty to charges made against them before judge Syafeera Mohd Said.

On the first count, they were all charged under Section 430 of the Penal Code with committing mischief by causing hazardous waste from the workshop to flow into Sungai Gong, hence causing a diminution of water supply for human consumption.

They were charged with committing the act at the workshop at Kg Sungai Dua, Rawang, near here between last Sept 2 and 3.

If found guilty, they face an imprisonment for up to 30 years or with fine, or both.

The five men were also jointly charged with emitting environmentally hazardous substances from the workshop into a waterway, which then flowed into Sungai Gong, without a licence at the same place and time.

The charge was made under Section 25 (1) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 which provides a maximum fine of RM100,000, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty.

All of them were not allowed bail and the court set Oct 27 for mention. -Bernama