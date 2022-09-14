Four crocs shot dead as hunt for killer reptile continues

PETALING JAYA: Four crocodiles were shot dead by wildlife rangers in the pursuit of the reptile which recently killed a man in his 50s at Seguntor River.

According to a report by The Star Online, today, Sandakan Wildlife Department officer Hussein Muin said the four crocodiles were killed in the same area the victim was killed while crossing the river on a raft although authorities were unsure whether the dead crocodiles were connected to the incident.

The victim’s head was discovered on Monday with the rest of his body yet to be found.

Meanwhile, Sabah Wildlife Department director Augustine Tuuga stated that traps were set as well to reduce the threat of crocodiles to the nearby residents.