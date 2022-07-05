Four-day working week proposal not suitable for now: Cuepacs

PETALING JAYA: The country is not ready just yet for a four-day working week, the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public Service (Cuepacs) said.

According to a report by Sinar Harian, Cuepacs president Datuk Adnan Mat(pix) said there were other pending matters involving workers’ welfare and salaries that have yet to be addressed at the moment.

Hence, it was not the right time to conduct a feasibility study for a four-day working week, he said.

“Focus must be given to matters that benefit the workers and not on those that should not be implemented at the moment.

“With the rising cost of living, of course, matters related to the improvement of the public service delivery system as well as the welfare of civil servants must be given priority,” he reportedly said in a statement yesterday.