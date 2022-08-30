Four family members riding on motorcycle killed in crash

JOHOR BAHRU: A couple and their two children were killed after the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a trailer at Jalan Kampung Semanggar Dalam, near Kota Tinggi, today.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said the four who died in the 1.20 pm incident were a 39-year-old man, his 27-year-old wife, their five-year-old son, and nine-month-old daughter.

“The man lost control of his Yamaha LC 135 motorcycle at a bend and crashed into the lorry on the opposite lane.

“The motorcyclist and all the pillion riders suffered serious head injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene,” he said in a statement.

He said the 31-year-old lorry driver escaped unhurt.-Bernama