Four-goal advantage no guarantee turtles will qualifiy for quarter-finals: Nafuzi Zain

KUALA NERUS: The four-goal advantage that Terengganu FC (TFC) have ahead of the return leg at home this Tuesday is no guarantee that the Turtles will qualify for the Malaysia Cup quarter-finals, said TFC head coach Nafuzi Zain (pix).

Thus, Nafuzi reminded his men to stay focused and not take the threat of Sri Pahang FC lightly in their clash at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium (SSMZA) on Tuesday.

He said the players need to expect any possibility or surprise from the Elephants, who will be coming with the mission of hunting for a big victory to ensure that the Turtles are eliminated.

“Although we got a positive result in the first leg, it does not guarantee we will qualify for the quarter-finals, there are still 90 minutes that we need to complete on the pitch.

“In football, anything can happen. We ourselves don’t expect to win big on Tuesday. We need to be mentally and physically ready to play the home leg,“ he said when met at the team’s training session at the Gong Badak Sports Complex here, yesterday. .

TFC managed to bring a comfortable advantage for the second leg after defeating Sri Pahang FC 5-1 in the away match at the Darul Makmur Stadium, Kuantan on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Turtles prolific import striker Kpah Sherman said he will work hard to ensure TFC reach the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Cup, which is the most prestigious football tournament in the country and one of the oldest in the Asian region.

He said after winning 10 matches in a row, the morale of the team was now at its best and that they were ready to face any challenge from any team.

“Of course I want to score more goals in the next match, but to help the team is more important than to score goals.

“I want to make sure we (TFC) can go to the next round, so we have to concentrate and will fight to the end,“ said Kpah, who scored a hattrick in the first leg against Sri Pahang.-Bernama