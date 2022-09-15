Four held, over 27kg of ganja seized

TAWAU: Four individuals including three siblings were arrested with ganja weighing more than 27.31 kilogrammes (kg), estimated to be worth RM90,000, here on Monday (Sept 12).

Tawau district police chief ACP Jasmin Hussin said that based on a public tip-off, a team from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the Tawau district police headquarters (IPD) and the Sabah contingent police headquarters (IPK) arrested four individuals at a premise at KM16, Jalan Apas at 5 pm.

He said those arrested consisted of three siblings - two women and a man - and a male relative, aged 20 to 43.

“A team from Tawau IPD and state IPK arrested two men who were lifting three boxes from a car. The results of the inspection found 29 packages each containing compressed lumps of ganja.

“The two women who were in the vehicle were also detained. The seized drugs are suspected to be marketed around Tawau and can be used by as many as 20,000 addicts,” he said in a statement here today.

Jasmin said the case was investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.-Bernama