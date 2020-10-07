Four held over transfer of vehicle ownership using false documents

SEREMBAN: Police arrested three men and a women, aged between 34 and 39, to facilitate investigation over the transfer of vehicle ownership with false documents.

Negeri Sembilan deputy police chief SAC Che Zakaria Othman said the four suspects were arrested at the Road Transport Department (RTD) office in Seremban and Jalan Sungai Alai, Melaka, last Sept 30 and yesterday.

He said they were arrested following two police reports lodged by RTD officers in Seremban and Kuala Pilah, on Sept 29 and Sept 30, respectively, who suspected the documents that were submitted to them for transfer of vehicle ownership were forged.

Following which, he said the police had opened two investigation papers on the case, he said, adding that the suspects, included two brothers, while the woman is the wife of one of the suspects.

Che Zakaria said the arrest of the suspects led police to a house in Melaka, where various items, including documents, such as vehicle grants, vehicle registration number plates and stamps were seized.

Also seized were a Perodua Bezza car and 14 motorcycles, he told a media conference at the Negeri Sembilan police contingent headquarters here today. — Bernama