Four held to assist in probe into murder after body found in river

IPOH: Police have arrested four men on suspicion of being involved in the murder of a man whose body was found in Sungai Desa Aman here yesterday.

Ipoh District Police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the four suspects, aged between 26 and 37, were held to assist in the investigation into the body believed to be that of A. Preshna, 40, whose face as well as part of his shoulder until his left arm were crushed.

“All the suspects have been remanded for four days until Sunday to assist in further investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday, adding that the deceased, who had 20 criminal and drug records, was found by members of the public at about 6 pm.

He said the investigation was also being carried out under Section 363 of the Penal Code following a police report lodged by Preshna's girlfriend, who claimed that her boyfriend was assaulted and his hands were tied by three men before she was chased away.

According to him, two witnesses saw the body floating in the river from a bridge and had used a bamboo stick to retrieve it, adding that the victim was estimated to have been dead for more than two days.

He said an autopsy on the body yesterday morning found that the death was due to soft tissue injuries caused by blunt objects.-Bernama