Four including police officer injured in two-car collision

ALOR SETAR: Four people, including a police inspector from Pengkalan Hulu, Perak were seriously injured in a two-car crash in Jalan Baru, near Baling, about 78 km from here, last night.

Baling district police chief, Supt Shamsudin Mamat said a Proton Waja with five onboard collided with a police car driven by the Pengkalan Hulu district police headquarters (IPD) Traffic Enforcement and Investigation chief in the incident at Simpang Empat Carok Nau at 9 pm.

‘’The officer, the Proton Waja driver, his wife and five-year-old son were seriously injured. The couple’s nine-year-old son and the brother of the Proton Waja’s driver, aged 11, were slightly hurt,’’ he said in a statement today.

He said the family was heading to Kupang from Baling when the Proton Waja collided with the police car driven by the police inspector who was heading to the Baling IPD.

The Proton Waja, he said, went out of control and veered to the right before hitting the road divider while the police car spun in the middle of the road from the impact.

‘’They were all rushed to the Kulim Hospital and the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital, Sungai Petani. Investigations found the driver of the Proton Waja, a gardener, did not have a driving license,’’ he added. — Bernama