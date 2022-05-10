Four, including three in a family, charged with money laundering involving over RM300m

GEORGE TOWN: Four people, including three in a family, pleaded not guilty in two separate Sessions Court here to 150 counts of money laundering involving more than RM300 million from 2018 to 2020

Abdul Wahab S. Mohd Mydin, 53, Mohd Nasri Abdul Rahman, 36, Nur Hafeezah Abdul Wahab, 26, and Resool Bivi Yusof Gini, 50, claimed trial to all the charges before Judges Mohammad Khalid Ab Karim and Mazdi Abdul Hamid.

Mohd Nasri, a managing director of an investment company, was charged with a total of 118 charges, while Abdul Wahab, the company’s chief executive officer, was charged with 30 charges, as well as two charges that were read together with his wife, Resool Bivi, and his daughter, Nur Hafeezah.

All were charged under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

All of the offences were committed in various banks in Peninsula Malaysia between May 2018 and December 2020.

The offence carries a jail term of not more than 15 years and a fine of at least five times the sum obtained from money laundering or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Bail for Mohd Nasri was set at RM500,000 with one surety; Abdul Wahab RM110,000 (one surety); Nur Hafeezah RM25,000 (one surety) and Resool Bivi RM10,000 (one surety).

Both judges fixed Nov 15 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Harris Ong Mohd Jeffery Ong prosecuted, while Abdul Wahab, Resool Bivi and Nur Hafeezah were represented by Mashitah Jamaluddin and Nasri by S. Raveentharan.-Bernama