Four Indian nationals frozen to death at US-Canada border

NEW DELHI: Four Indian nationals trying to enter the United States illegally were frozen to death at the US-Canada border.

“Shocked by the report that 4 Indian nationals, including an infant, have lost their lives at the Canada-US border. Have asked our Ambassadors in the US and Canada to urgently respond to the situation,“ Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar tweeted on Friday.

“We are in touch with US authorities on their ongoing investigation,“ Indian ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu said.

A 47-year-old Florida man has been charged with human smuggling after their bodies were found in Canada a few metres from the US border, according to an Associated Press report.

The four were believed to be part of a group of illegal migrants, some of whom were apprehended after crossing into the US.

“We’re very concerned that this attempted crossing may have been facilitated in some way and that these individuals, including an infant, were left on their own in the middle of a blizzard,“ Royal Canadian Mounted Police assistant commissioner Jane MacLatchy was quoted as saying in a USA Today report.-Bernama